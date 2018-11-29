Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / Older Gay Men Discuss Their Sex Habits in a Hilarious Game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ – WATCH

Older Gay Men Discuss Their Sex Habits in a Hilarious Game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ – WATCH

by

We’ve seen them trying to interpret young gay slangreacting to Troye Sivan videos, and playing Card Against Humanity. Now Robert E. Reeves, Michael Peterson, Jessay Martin, and Bill Lyons are back for a hilarious round of “Never Have I Ever” in which they discuss getting busted for smoking pot, public sex, nude beaches, theft, getting arrested, sex toys, peeing in one’s pants, threesomes and foursomes, and celebrity sex.

Confessed Reeves: “Never have I ever had sex in a public place – on top of the Cyclotron at Washington University Science Building – it’s an atom smasher.”

/* Background pattern from Toptal Subtle Patterns */