Older Gay Men Discuss Their Sex Habits in a Hilarious Game of ‘Never Have I Ever’ – WATCH

We’ve seen them trying to interpret young gay slang, reacting to Troye Sivan videos, and playing Card Against Humanity. Now Robert E. Reeves, Michael Peterson, Jessay Martin, and Bill Lyons are back for a hilarious round of “Never Have I Ever” in which they discuss getting busted for smoking pot, public sex, nude beaches, theft, getting arrested, sex toys, peeing in one’s pants, threesomes and foursomes, and celebrity sex.

Confessed Reeves: “Never have I ever had sex in a public place – on top of the Cyclotron at Washington University Science Building – it’s an atom smasher.”