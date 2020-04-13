Gay Man Documents Touching and Hilarious Moments Caring for Alzheimer’s-Stricken Grandma During Coronavirus Crisis: WATCH

Tommy Ferris, a gay man living in Yate, Gloucestershire, UK, has been making headlines across the pond for touching videos he has shared as he takes care of his grandmother Jean, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, during the coronavirus lockdown.

In various videos, Ferris can be seen dancing to George Strait, pulling his gran around in a tractor, and giving her a haircut.

Said Ferris: “She’s aware something is different, as family aren’t coming to visit.”

Writes the BBC: “Tommy Ferris, from Yate, has been isolating with his grandma Jean Preece, who has Alzheimer’s. Jean’s condition means she is unaware of the Coronavirus pandemic currently sweeping the world, and Tommy initially found it difficult to deal with. But he says isolation has successfully brought them together in unexpected ways.”

The UK’s Daily Mail shared a clip in which Ferris spoke with Jean about his sexual orientation, saying, “I could make a lot of women happy. I’m not marrying one though.”

When Jean asks, “Why not?” Ferris replies, “Because I’m gay. We’re exactly the same as everyone else. Except we happen to fall in love with people who have the same thing in their pants as us.”

Added Ferris, to the Daily Mail: “We should use this unique opportunity to connect on a deeper level with those we live with. Concentrate on bettering ourselves and improve our relationships with loved ones. Laugh, smile and consider the idea that its possible that this virus is giving us a period in our lives that one day we could be grateful for. It’s been very rewarding – for me as well as her. I had been on anti-depressants for two years before – it’s been therapy for me. It’s been fantastic. You can go to the doctors and take a pill, but something like this can happen and change your mindset. It’s allowed me to go back to basics and look at what matters.”