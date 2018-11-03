‘Birdcage,’ ‘Priscilla,’ ‘Love, Simon’ and Everything Streaming on HBO, Amazon, Hulu and Netflix in November

LGBTQ World News Digest: 10 International Stories You Need to Know About

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including The Birdcage, Love, Simon and more.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994), available Nov. 1 on Amazon and Hulu

The original Drag Race, this road film follows three queens as they cruise across the Australian desert in a colorful bus named, you guessed it, Priscilla. Starring Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp, it’s fabulous, genuinely heartwarming and a must-see for every gay man.

The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin (2017), available Nov. 1 on Netflix

A documentary chronicling the life and attitudes of acclaimed gay novelist Armistead Maupin features the Tales of the City scribe’s friends and colleagues, including Laura Linney, Neil Gaiman and Sir Ian McKellen.

The Birdcage (1996), available Nov. 1 on Amazon and Hulu

Based on the French Farce, La Cage aux Folles, The Birdcage features memorable performances from Robin Williams, Nathan Lane and Hank Azaria. Watch the clip above and just try to not slop “You do Fosse, Fosse, Fosse! You do Martha Graham, Martha Graham, Martha Graham! Or Twyla, Twyla, Twyla! Or Michael Kidd, Michael Kidd, Michael Kidd, Michael Kidd! Or Madonna, Madonna, Madonna!… but you keep it all inside” into everyday conversation.

Love, Simon (2018), available Nov. 10 on HBO

The sweet, millennial teen romance flick gets a refreshingly inclusive update with this post-“It Gets Better” love story.

McQueen (2018), available Nov. 17 on Amazon

Learn more about the man behind the brilliant fashions in this documentary about the late Alexander McQueen. Mixing archival footage, interviews and runway shows, it’s a rare glimpse of the man that so famously imbued his work with such raw emotion.

