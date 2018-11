‘Yes on 3’ Wins! Massachusetts Votes to Keep Transgender Protections

Massachusetts voters have handed a resounding victory for transgender people, defeating a first-of-its-kind effort to repeal the state’s landmark transgender rights law.

VICTORY: #Massachusetts votes #YesOn3 to uphold dignity and respect for our #transgender neighbors! Together, we've secured the first-ever statewide victory for transgender protections at the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/wPTwaWuGQj

— Vote Yes on 3 (@Freedom_Mass) November 7, 2018