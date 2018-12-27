Adam Lambert Serenades Cher With Cover Of ‘Believe’ — Watch

Adam Lambert wowed Cher and the crowd with his cover of “Believe” at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors which aired on CBS last night.

The Kennedy Center held its 41st annual national celebration of the arts on December 2 and Lambert’s performance was among the highlights.

In addition to Cher, the 2018 Honorees included composer and pianist Philip Glass, Country music entertainer Reba McEntire, and jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter.

This year, the co-creators of Hamilton — writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire — received a unique Kennedy Center Honors as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category.

“The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes exceptional artists who have made enduring and indelible marks on our culture,” stated Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein.

“The world looks to America for its creative instincts and artistic courage,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “This year’s slate of Honorees represents the pinnacle of our nation’s originality and the rich mosaic of diverse perspectives and art forms that has come to define who we are as a people.”