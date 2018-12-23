Canada Won’t Yet Reveal What New $1 Coin Commemorating Decriminalization of Homosexuality Looks Like

The Royal Canadian Mint is planning to release a new $1 coin in 2019 commemorating the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality, but won’t reveal what it looks like, the CBC reports: ‘The new coin design was approved by the government of his son, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Dec. 14. The Mint refused to provide an image or information about the new coin — including its release date and the artist’s name — saying it wants to “maximize the impact” of the official launch.’

There is a description of it, however: “… stylized rendering of two overlapping human faces within a large circle, the left half of the left face in front view and the right face in profile facing left, the two faces forming one whole face in front view composed of two eyes with eyebrows, a nose, a mouth and two ears with a small hoop earring on the left ear …”

The report also said the initials of the artist who designed it are RA, and that it would contain the dates 1969 and 2019 and say ‘equality’ in French and English.