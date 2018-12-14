First Teaser for the Upcoming ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Reveals ‘More Lavish, Bigger and Better’ Take on the Series: WATCH

Focus Features has released the first teaser for the upcoming Downton Abbey movie set to hit theaters in September 2019.

Executive producer Gareth Neame spoke to EW about the upcoming film: “We had to do everything that all the fans wanted, but we had to do something that was fresh and original. We wanted a kind of storyline and sense of scale and production value that exceeded even the very high production values the TV show was remembered for. On the big screen, it just had to look a little bit more lavish and a little bit bigger and better…It’s a return to these really beloved characters and seeing them in new sets of circumstances and how they will deal with those, and hopefully, a good mix of the drama, comedy, and romance that had been the mainstays of it all.”