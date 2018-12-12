Mika Brzezinski Under Fire for Using Homophobic Slur to Describe Mike Pompeo: WATCH

Morning Joe anchor Mika Brzezinski is under fire after using a homophobic slur to describe Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Said Brzezinski of Mike Pompeo’s disinterest in holding Saudi Arabia accountable for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi: “I understand that Donald Trump doesn’t care. But why doesn’t Mike Pompeo care right now? Are the pathetic deflections that we just heard when he appeared on Fox & Friends — is that a patriot speaking? Or a wannabe dictator’s butt-boy? I’m dead serious, I’m asking: are these the words of a patriot?”

Twitter immediately lit up after Brzezinski’s remarks, and she expressed regret for them, tweeting: ‘SUPER BAD choice of words .. I should have said “water boy”… like for football teams or something like that.. apologize to @SenatorDurbin too! SO SORRY!’

Totally agree with you -SUPER BAD choice of words .. I should have said “water boy”… like for football teams or something like that.. apologize to @SenatorDurbin too! SO SORRY! https://t.co/zIqsGdK3Tk — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) December 12, 2018

Did Brzezinski’s apology go far enough?