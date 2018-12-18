Miley Cyrus Performs a Live Cover of Ariana Grande’s ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ — WATCH

Miley Cyrus visit BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and delivered a gorgeous rendition of Ariana Grande’s pop hit “No Tears Left To Cry”.

Cyrus recently told Howard Stern that Grande is one of her favorite artists: “[Ariana is] one of my favorite artists right now because the thing I really like about her…anything I’ve ever asked her to be involved in, whether it’s Happy Hippie, or working with young homeless kids she’s always there. So I can never say a bad thing about her because she’s always great.”

Cyrus said she reached out to Ariana after her break-up with Pete Davidson and sent her a “pussy heart” emoji (cat with heart eyes).

Said Cyrus: “I thought it was slightly even making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit.” Cyrus said Grande responded with a cloud emoji: “I have no idea…I think she was saying like, ‘I’m okay and I’m here…thank you for thinking of me.'”

In addition to “No Tears Left To Cry”, Cyrus and Mark Ronson also performed “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”. Cyrus released the video for “Nothing Breaks” earlier this month. In the clip Miley outruns police on an L.A. freeway (the video was actually shot in Kiev, Ukraine) amid chaotic scenes dripping in symbolism – football players taking a knee, children at a shooting range, lesbians in a jacuzzi – until the car chase comes to a chaotic end.