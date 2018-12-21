Nick Jonas, Adam Rippon, Kristen Stewart, and Apple Jettisons Gay Conversion App: HOTLINKS

IS IT TWILIGHT? Are Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell done or do they just need fresh blood?
TEEN WOLF CURSE Are Dylan O’Brien and Britt Robertson calling it quits after six years (and how many full moons)?
FAR FROM THE TREE? Apple finally removes Gay conversion app from App Store. Boy Erased much?
THIRD TIME’S A CHARM See Nick Jonas’ third wedding ceremony in Mumbai India.
#FBF TO WHEN GENDERS WERE A BLUR Following the herd / Down to Greece / On holiday/ Love in the nineties
OUTSPORTS PERSON OF THE YEAR: Adam Rippon It’s incredible to think that we hardly knew Rippon prior a year ago: “Yet if you weren’t paying attention to figure skating or the occasional article on Outsports or Towleroad, Rippon’s name may have eluded you. Forget about being a household name, “Adam Rippon” wasn’t on the lips of even most HRC diners or GLAAD Award winners in 2017.”
Oh how times have changed.
FISHING FOR COMPLIMENTS Meet the 91 year-old woman who made Aquaman a star!
SELL OUTS Are Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black pimping their baby for pampers?
FRIDAY’S FEATURED HOTTIE Sterling is captured by the phenomenal LA based shutterbug Kengi Carr who told Towleroad, “Well to be completely honest the major inspiration for my work is because I love being Black. I love everything about Blackness and Black culture. I’ve always wanted to do a series of photography with a Black man who is proud and unapologetic about his Blackness. Sterling (the model) is my best friend and together we’ve collaborated and created an amazing body of work which evolves each time we work together. Ultimately, we are creating a body of work which we will present in a book and photography show challenging stereotypes, myths and stigma involving masculinity, sexuality and other societal norms involving Black men.”
Red Chucks | What’s on your feet? @converse red #chucktaylor becuase your #shoes should be as #sexy as you. available @dripla #mensfashion #mensstyle #sneakers #sneaks #kicks #style @sterlingscott_ #sterlingYGK #mylifethroughmylens #photographer #portrait #photographerslife #adcampaign #lkcstudio #shoestyle #shoegame