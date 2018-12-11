Towleroad Gay News

This Dance Routine to Soft Cell’s ‘Tainted Love’ is the Only One You’ll Ever Need: WATCH

Take some time to learn comedian Joe Kwaczala’s dance routine for Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love” and we’ll see you in a month.

Kwaczala may finally be getting the attention he’s been hungering for, but it’s not for the lack of trying. Earlier this year, when he turned 31, he decided to release 31 comedy videos in a single day, Vulture reported: ‘Every 15 minutes, Kwaczala released a new video, and even more impressively, he produced all of the videos with no budget. It’s got a little bit of everything: footage from live shows, a unique take on NBC’s 2015 miniseries The Slapan Oliver Platt–themed ASMR video, a retro MTV bumper, a terrible podcast featuring stand-up Beth Stelling, an expired jar of salsa voiced by Tim Robinson, a very serious show about stand-up comedians, a Pittsburgh translation of Call Me by Your Name, and tons more.’

