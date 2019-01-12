2017 Film ‘parTy boi: black diamonds in ice castles’ Exposed Ed Buck As A “Serial Predator,” And Explores The Tragic Last Days of His First Victim: WATCH

Photo above: Gemmel Moore

The award-winning documentary – parTy boi: black diamonds in ice castles by Michael Rice– exposed Ed Buck as a “serial predator,” and explores the tragic last days of Gemmel Moore, 26, the first victim that died of an apparent overdose of methamphetamine in Buck’s home in July 2017.

One of the men testifies in a voice over that Buck is a “slave master; the marionette [of] the whole black gay community with meth.”

The LGBTQ-targeted parTy boi also educates viewers on the dangers of meth addiction and the importance of HIV/AIDS awareness in urban communities, while providing a historically accurate depiction of “ballroom culture” – an artform of expression that recently found mainstream recognition on the hit FX network series, Pose Rice told Towleroad.

TRIGGER WARNING THE TRAILER BELOW DEPICTS METH USE AND SEXUAL SITUATIONS.

