Chris Evans, Stormy Daniels, New ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer, and More: HOT LINKS

by

 

I’LL HAVE WHAT SHE’S WATCHING Daniels offers a steamy alternative to watching Donald Trump’s national address.

CAPTAIN AMERICA VS THE VICE PRESIDENT Chris Evans slams Vice President Pence, makes a request of journalists.

LOOK AWAY The Haunting Of Sharon Tate starring Hilary Duff looks criminally bad.

AMAZING PEOPLE WITH HIV ASSEMBLE Like the Avengers but living with HIV. Including their own sexy Beast: Alex Cheves.

THE KREE ARE HERE A new trailer for Captain Marvel dropped, with even more new footage.

DREAM DATE What 8 people, living or dead, would you like to host for a dinner party?

