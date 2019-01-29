This is a Gay Asian Country Love Song: WATCH

Out Filipino-Korean comedy writer and songwriter Nathan Ramos just released a “Gay Asian Country Love Song” and if you love humorous tracks that skewer stereotypical situations, dabble in innuendo, pop with pop culture references, and include twerking on the back of a pick-up truck you’re gonna love it.

Wrote Ramos: “I really wanted to create something that would subvert something I love, but is a traditionally very straight white male space – country music. I’ve loved country music my entire life, from Rascal Flatts to Dolly Parton, Martina McBride to Tim McGraw. Growing up in Ohio, I had dreams of being the first Asian American to be on the Billboard Country Music Charts. This is a love letter to both country music, and to being gay and Asian.”