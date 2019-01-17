Gregg Araki’s New TV Series ‘Now Apocalypse’ is a Hallucinatory Dive into Sexuality, Dreams, and Fame in L.A. – TRAILER

Gay veteran indie filmmaker Gregg Araki (Mysterious Skin, Kaboom, The Living End) will be hitting TV screens in March with Now Apocalypse, a sexy new series he created, directed, and co-wrote with Vogue.com sex columnist and Slutever creator-host Karley Sciortino.

A new trailer just dropped for the 10-episode coming-of-age comedy series , which explores sexuality, identity and fame in Los Angeles and stars Avan Jogia as Ulysses, a millennial struggling to figure out his life in “the surreal and bewildering city.” The series also stars Kelli Berglund as Carly, Beau Mirchoff as Ford, and Roxane Mesquida as Severine. Tyler Posey plays Jogia’s love interest.







The series’ logline: “Between sexual and romantic dating-app adventures, Ulysses grows increasingly troubled as foreboding, premonitory dreams make him wonder if some kind of dark and monstrous conspiracy is going on — or if he is just smoking too much weed.”

Now Apocalypse is premiering as an official selection of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Its TV premiere comes on March 10 at 9pm ET/PT on Starz.

Watch the trailer: