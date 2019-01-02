Gus Kenworthy’s 2019 Resolution: Raise a $1M for AIDS/LifeCycle

And here you prolly thought you couldn’t love him more.

Last month Olympian Freeskier and Olympic Silver Medalist Gus Kenworthy pledged to raise $1 million in his first ever AIDS/LifeCycle ride June 2-9.

Kenworthy even teamed up with legendary bike company Cannondale who produced a smoking hot custom painted Cannondale Synapse for him to ride.

AIDS/LifeCycle is an annual ride that takes place in June over the course of seven days, covering 545 miles from San Francisco to Los Angeles. The event raises awareness about the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic and funds services such as HIV testing, prevention, care, and more. In the years since Cannondale has become the official bike sponsor, the event has successfully raised over $180 million dollars for AIDS relief, with 30,714 riders, and over 7,000 support members.

“Our relationship with Cannondale has been much more than sponsorship. The Cannondale team is really part of the fabric of the event, ensuring that no one misses a mile of the ride due to a mechanical issue,” said AIDS/LifeCycle Ride Director Tracy Evans in a statement. “We are proud to have Cannondale as our official bike sponsor and honored to have them as our friends.”