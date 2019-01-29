‘Empire’ Actor Jussie Smollett Hospitalized in Chicago After Violent Homophobic Attack by Men Yelling ‘This is MAGA Country’

Empire actor Jussie Smollett was hospitalized and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after a violent attack.

TMZ confirmed the attack, which happened around 2 am on Tuesday morning, and reported that “Chicago PD is investigating the incident as a battery: ‘Sources directly connected to Jussie tell TMZ, the actor arrived in Chicago from New York late Monday, and at around 2 AM he was hungry and went to a Subway. We’re told when he walked out, someone yelled, “Aren’t you that f***ot ‘Empire’ n*****?” The 2 men — both white and wearing ski masks — viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back, but they beat him badly and fractured a rib. They put a rope around his neck, poured bleach on him and as they left they yelled, “This is MAGA country.” ‘

The website ThatGrapeJuice.net first reported the incident, saying that Smollett received a letter in the mail with a note on it which read “you will die black fag”. The site added that Smollett was attacked “by two men in ski-masks. Both of whom placed a noose around his neck.”

HuffPost front page editor Philip Lewis tweeted out a statement he said had come from Chicago PD on the incident, which added that the attackers poured a “chemical substance on the victim” after yelling out racial and homophobic slurs. They then wrapped a rope around the victim’s neck.

