Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Assault Charge In Nantucket

Actor Kevin Spacey appeared in a Nantucket, Massachusetts court Monday to answer to charges that he forcefully put his hands down an 18-year-old’s pants back in 2016 said Out Magazine. The arraignment lasted less than 15-minutes, and the former House of Cards and Oscar winner, lead pled not guilty to felony indecent assault and battery.

Since 2017 multiple men have came forward with sexual assault allegations against Spacey, including Rent actor Anthony Rapp who alleged Spacey tried to seduce him when he was 14. Spacey caused further controversy when he tried to twist the allegations into a coming out moment, releasing a statement that glossed over Rapp’s accusation and claimed he did not remember.

As a result of the hubbub, Spacey’s role in All the Money in the World was recast, and his House of Cards character was killed off.

Spacey challenged the Nantucket allegations in a weird, low production quality video uploaded to his personal, unverified YouTube account titled “Let Me Be Frank” around Christmas 2018 (watch below). In it, he addressed fans of House of Cards in character as Frank Underwood. The unsettling monologue made the point that we never saw Underwood die, so anything is possible.

Let’s see what’s next!