Logan Paul’s New Year Resolution: ‘I’m Going Gay For A Month:’ WATCH

During the Wednesday January 9th episode of his weekly podcast, Paul (along with his co-host Mike Majlak) announced that his 2019 resolution is to “go gay” for the whole month of March —an announcement that prompted both to erupt into laughter.

Co-host Mike Majlak then chimes in: “We’re vegan right now. Sober and vegan.”

Many LGBT folks responded negatively to his announcement according to Gay Star News saying among other things that making being LGBT seem a choice is harmful to queer teens.

Paul made headlines and was widely derided in the press for uploading a YouTube video of a dead body in a Japanese suicide forest.

He soon apologized saying at the time “I made a huge mistake. I don’t expect to be forgiven, I’m just here to apologize.”