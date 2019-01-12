Logan Paul’s New Year Resolution: ‘I’m Going Gay For A Month:’ WATCH

During the Wednesday January 9th episode of his weekly podcast, Paul (along with his co-host Mike Majlak) announced that his 2019 resolution is to “go gay” for the whole month of March —an announcement that prompted both to erupt into laughter.
Co-host Mike Majlak then chimes in: “We’re vegan right now. Sober and vegan.”
Many LGBT folks responded negatively to his announcement according to Gay Star News saying among other things that making being LGBT seem a choice is harmful to queer teens.
you don’t “go gay”, it’s not a choice
holy shit why hasn’t this guy’s career ended with the suicide forest bullshit https://t.co/OvLj8hBRNV
— Pedro Anderson (@MrRoidley) January 11, 2019
While another Tweet said:
Logan Paul: “I’m going gay”
Gays: pic.twitter.com/YVTRAh3hxN
— Amos Azazel (@AmosAzazel) January 11, 2019
Paul made headlines and was widely derided in the press for uploading a YouTube video of a dead body in a Japanese suicide forest.
He soon apologized saying at the time “I made a huge mistake. I don’t expect to be forgiven, I’m just here to apologize.”