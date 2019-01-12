Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

You are here: Home / towleroad / Logan Paul’s New Year Resolution: ‘I’m Going Gay For A Month:’ WATCH

Logan Paul’s New Year Resolution: ‘I’m Going Gay For A Month:’ WATCH

by Leave a Comment

During the Wednesday January 9th episode of his weekly podcast, Paul (along with his co-host Mike Majlak) announced that his 2019 resolution is to “go gay” for the whole month of March —an announcement that prompted both to erupt into laughter.

Co-host Mike Majlak then chimes in: “We’re vegan right now. Sober and vegan.”

Many LGBT folks responded negatively to his announcement according to Gay Star News saying among other things that making being LGBT seem a choice is harmful to queer teens.


While another Tweet said:


Paul made headlines and was widely derided in the press for uploading a YouTube video of a dead body in a Japanese suicide forest.

He soon apologized saying at the time “I made a huge mistake. I don’t expect to be forgiven, I’m just here to apologize.”

 

/* Background pattern from Toptal Subtle Patterns */