Have a Seat and Take in the Sensual Video for Sam Smith and Normani’s Hit Jam ‘Dancing with a Stranger’ – WATCH

Sam Smith and Normani have released the music video for their sensual hit duet “Dancing with a Stranger” which sees them meditating about past loves as a number of apparitions dance and flutter around them.

The clip is directed by Vaughan Arnell who has directed dozens of videos over his 30-year career starting with Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” which he co-directed with Anthea Benton.

Smith recently spoke with Zane Lowe on Beats1 about his latest releases, “Dancing with a Stranger” and “Promises” (with Calvin Harris) which aren’t attached to a new album.

Smith told Lowe about how he got to work with Normani, a former member of girl group Fifth Harmony: “I said to [Normani], ‘Do you wanna hear this song?’ I played her the song. I saw her Billboard performance … When I saw her do that on the Billboard Awards, I was like, ‘Wow.’ She’s a triple threat. She’s special. And you can tell that she works really hard. When she came into the studio, she just jumped on the song there and then with me in the room. She just sang it and it was perfect.”

Rolling Stone reports: ‘Although Smith and Normani haven’t announced any live performances of their joint single, Smith will join Harris on February 20 at the BRIT Awards to perform “Promises.” The singer is nominated in the British Male Solo Artist category, which would make him a four-time winner. The awards will be live-streamed on YouTube for fans around the world.’