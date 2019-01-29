Woody Cook, the Fashion Model Son of Fatboy Slim and Zoe Ball, Comes Out as Bisexual

Woody Cook, the 18-year-old fashion model son of DJ/producer Fatboy Slim and British TV personality Zoe Ball, has come out as bisexual in an interview with Boys by Girls magazine.

Writes the magazine: ‘When Woody discovered that he likes both girls and boys, it wasn’t a big deal. Not to him, not to his friends. Woody is bisexual. Love who you want. Be who you want. ‘Is this the age of bisexuality?’, we wonder together. A generation so accepting that everyone, more and more, is now able to be exactly who they are – without the restrictions and insecurities of previous generations. It’s a curious question. Beautiful even. Woody thinks so. ‘

Said Cook to Boys by Girls: ‘I told my mum and her first reaction was: “You can’t be, you like girls?”. I got her to look back upon her group of friends and she started to realise she knew more bi people then she thought. I think it was a bigger thing in her time. Some people assume it’s an in-between before you are gay. But really, it’s a thing on its own. I’m sure a lot of gay and straight people who are in that generation are bi, but have never come out or never even realised it because it wasn’t really talked about. ‘

Cook added that ‘If I can’t be open, then I’m not being a good example [to others], and said: ‘None of my grandparents know and they might be finding out after this interview. It might be interesting, but I feel like this was the time. There are a ton of people out there who should have the confidence to come out and be themselves. ‘Cause there is nothing worse than not being ourselves. ‘

Read the full interview here.