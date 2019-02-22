Adam Lambert Releases New Track ‘Feel Something’ After Admitting ‘Dark’ Mental Health Period in Letter to Fans: LISTEN

Adam Lambert released “Feel Something”, a track he called a preview of his fourth studio album, on Thursday night. The release, his first since 2017’s “Two Fux”, followed a lengthy letter to fans on social media admitting he had been going through some hard times.

“I’m coming out of a dark period of second guessing my own artistry and having my mental health suffer because of it,” he wrote. “I started asking myself, ‘Is all this hustle really worth it?’ I put all my focus on work and started to feel detached in my personal life. My self worth was suffering. I was lonely and becoming depressed.”

Lambert said that he sought professional help, and with the support of colleagues, he has found himself again.

“Working with Queen helped me keep my head above water,” he said. “And I am so grateful to the spirit of Freddie Mercury, who has always inspired me to push ahead boldly.”

“This was written about me climbing out of the low period, defying my disillusionment, owning my needs and opening my heart,” he said of the new track. “Since writing this song, I’ve found the joy I was missing and I’m back in my power. I can’t wait for you to hear more!”

“Feel Something” was written by Lambert, Benedict Cork and Josh Cumbee.

Sings Lambert on the track: “I don’t need to feel love, I just want to feel something/If it’s never enough, at least it’s better than nothing/After everyone I’ve lost and ever kiss I wasted/I don’t, I don’t need to feel love, just want to feel something.”