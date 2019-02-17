Don Cheadle Wore a ‘Protect Trans Kids’ T-Shirt on SNL

Actor Don Cheadle offered some powerful support to the LGBTQ community during his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, wearing a t-shirt that read “Protect Trans Kids”.

Cheadle’s professional life has been intertwined with LGBTQ issues. In addition to playing a father with a queer son on House of Lies, he appeared in Logic’s powerful 2017 clip “1-800-273-8255” which followed a gay teen as he inched toward taking his own life after he is discovered having a relationship with another gay teen and subsequently rejected by his father and his boyfriend’s father, as well as his teammates at school.