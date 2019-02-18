Dylan Matracia’s ‘Slow’ is a Love Letter to Queer Sex, Summer Romance, and Provincetown: WATCH

Matracia – “Slow”

Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Dylan Matracia has released “Slow”, the debut track off a forthcoming EP, Summer Cruel, accompanied by a video shot in Provincetown, Massachusetts over three days later summer.

Matracia, who says the track was inspired sonically by Chris Isaak and Beach House, describes it as “a love letter to queer sex between two lovers in the early stages of summer romance.”

Matracia – “Slow”

Tyler Jensen directed the lo-fi video, which stars Matracia and Benwa Kramer. The track was mixed and produced by Dan Foley.

Summer Cruel is out this spring but you can purchase “Slow” on Matracia’s site HERE.