Elizabeth Warren Again Publicly Apologizes For Calling Herself Native American

A week after formally apologizing to the Cherokee Nation for calling herself Native American, 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, has apologized again in a video recorded by NBC.

Last week, Senator Warren has reached out to the tribe and apologized.

“We are encouraged by this dialogue and understanding that being a Cherokee Nation tribal citizen is rooted in centuries of culture and laws not through DNA tests. We are encouraged by her action and hope that the slurs and mockery of tribal citizens and Indian history and heritage will now come to an end,” the Cherokee Nation said in a statement regarding her apology.

Back in October, Warren was widely criticized for taking a DNA test and proclaiming that she was indeed part Native American (in particular Cherokee).

Warren who has been frequently mocked with the name “Pocahontas” by Donald Trump and other conservatives, released the results of a DNA test that shows Native American ancestry “in the range of 6-10 generations ago.”

While the DNA tests may be accurate, it is the tribal nation that determines your identity and Warren repeats that here again in this video. She says she had “a good conversation with Chief [Bill John] Baker of the Cherokee Nation” and that she was sorry for not being more mindful of this years ago.

“Tribes and only tribes determine citizenship.”