Trump Claims His Comments About Using Disinfectant to Treat COVID-19 Were ‘Sarcastic’: WATCH

President Donald Trump claimed Friday he was being “sarcastic” when he suggested a day before that disinfectants could be ingested or injected to treat COVID-19.

“I was asking a sarcastic, & a very sarcastic question, to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside. But it does kill it.” — Trump tries to rewrite history, says he was speaking “sarcastically” when he mused about disinfectant injections being cure for Covid. pic.twitter.com/bWRU8EV6FZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2020

“I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

Earlier Friday, the White House attempted to walk back insane suggestion.

“President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement. “Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines.”

Asked about his comments about injecting disinfectant, Trump says, "I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you, just to see what would happen." That's just a lie. Here's the transcript. pic.twitter.com/uLx0KnPTZ6 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 24, 2020

More from the Washington Post: The question, which Trump offered unprompted, immediately spurred doctors, lawmakers and the makers of Lysol to respond with incredulity and warnings against injecting or otherwise ingesting disinfectants, which are highly toxic. “My concern is that people will die. People will think this is a good idea,” Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, told The Washington Post. “This is not willy-nilly, off-the-cuff, maybe-this-will-work advice. This is dangerous.” … Even before the president’s musings, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Monday found U.S. poison control centers were seeing a surge in calls about exposure to cleaners and disinfectants amid the coronavirus outbreak. Between January and March, there were 45,550 calls — a 20.4 percent increase from the same period last year.

More below.

Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 24, 2020

With President Trump’s press conference last night, it looks like we have a quack medicine salesman on TV.



Injecting disinfectant? No.



He must focus on testing, testing, testing. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 24, 2020

A reminder to all Americans- PLEASE always talk to your health provider first before administering any treatment/ medication to yourself or a loved one.



Your safety is paramount, and doctors and nurses are have years of training to recommend what’s safe and effective. — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) April 24, 2020

We shouldn’t be drinking or injecting disinfectants. Let's not further overwhelm our medical professionals—and let’s not take medical advice from someone who tried to convince America that the coronavirus was a hoax. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 24, 2020