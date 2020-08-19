Virtual Democratic National Convention Continues with Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, and More: WATCH LIVE

The third of four nights of an unprecedented virtual Democratic National Convention begins tonight at 9 pm ET. The convention was scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the format has obviously changed, and the prime time event will be a combination of recorded and beamed-in live video.

Slated to speak from 9-11 are Senator Elizabeth Warren, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, former President Barack Obama, and Senator Kamala Harris as she accepts the Vice Presidential nomination.

Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson are schedule to perform.