Kamala Harris Reportedly at Top of Joe Biden’s List of Running Mates — Said to be ‘Best Fit’

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) is reportedly at the top of Joe Biden’s shortlist of potential running mates. Harris endorsed Biden in a video message in early March after dropping out of the race in December.

Politico reports: “Now, Harris is not only in top contention, but Biden aides, surrogates and major donors see her as the best fit at the onset of the process — at least on paper — to join him atop the Democratic ticket. Biden’s campaign has formally started vetting a group of prospects that includes roughly a dozen women. But in interviews, more than two dozen Democrats, including advisers, allies and donors aligned with Biden, returned to Harris as an early frontrunner. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, the favorite among progressives, was also seen as rising above the pack.”

Late last week, Harris appeared on MSNBC renewing her calls for Attorney General Bill Barr to resign following the DOJ’s dropping of charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.