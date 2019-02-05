‘Hairspray,’ ‘Tickled’ and Everything Streaming on HBO, Amazon, Hulu and Netflix in February

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Hairspray, Capote and more.
Hairspray (1988), available Feb. 1 on Hulu
Legendary purveyor of camp and, I say this with love, trash art, John Waters, presents his biggest mainstream hit: Hairspray. This classic blends all of Waters’ signature kookiness with a wholesome innocence that belies some of its sharper insights. Waters muses Ricki Lake, Divine and Debbie Harry star.
Hairspray (2007), available Feb. 1 on Netflix
If the original gets a hold on you, treat yourself to the slicker, shinier (and a bit more toothless) 2018 version. Inspired by the musical inspired by the original film, this merry musical features standout performances from Zac Efron, John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Amanda Bynes and Nikki Blonsky.
Capote (2005), available Feb. 1 on Hulu
The late Philip Seymour Hoffman earned his only Academy Award win for this delicate performance of the foppish author of In Cold Blood and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Truman Capote.
Dear Ex (2018), available Feb. 1 on Netflix
There are elements of this Taiwanese film about a widow, her son and her late husband’s longtime male lover that may seem a bit problematic. However, the complex characterization of the grieving lover compensates for some of the antiquated views of the widow.
Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut Unrated Version) (2018), available Feb. 16 on HBO
Marvel’s big screen pansexual superhero may not be exploring his queer impulses on film (yet), but this sequel featured the first lesbian couple in a mainstream, wide release superhero film, according to GLAAD.
Every Day (2018), available Feb. 25 on Hulu
The teen romance genre gets a new high-concept spin when a spirit named “A” wakes up in a different person’s body every day. From there it’s just your classic disembodied teenage spirit-meets-girl story, and they’ve both got issues. Genders blur and a prominently-featured trans character expands the scope of this otherwise standard love story.
Tickled (2016), available Feb. 27 on Hulu
One of the most bonkers documentaries you’ll ever see, what begins as an exploration of the competitive tickling world unravels into something much more sinister. Check out our interview with the director here.
