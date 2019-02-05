‘Hairspray,’ ‘Tickled’ and Everything Streaming on HBO, Amazon, Hulu and Netflix in February

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Hairspray, Capote and more.

Hairspray (1988), available Feb. 1 on Hulu

Legendary purveyor of camp and, I say this with love, trash art, John Waters, presents his biggest mainstream hit: Hairspray. This classic blends all of Waters’ signature kookiness with a wholesome innocence that belies some of its sharper insights. Waters muses Ricki Lake, Divine and Debbie Harry star.

Hairspray (2007), available Feb. 1 on Netflix

If the original gets a hold on you, treat yourself to the slicker, shinier (and a bit more toothless) 2018 version. Inspired by the musical inspired by the original film, this merry musical features standout performances from Zac Efron, John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Amanda Bynes and Nikki Blonsky.

Capote (2005), available Feb. 1 on Hulu

The late Philip Seymour Hoffman earned his only Academy Award win for this delicate performance of the foppish author of In Cold Blood and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Truman Capote.

Dear Ex (2018), available Feb. 1 on Netflix

There are elements of this Taiwanese film about a widow, her son and her late husband’s longtime male lover that may seem a bit problematic. However, the complex characterization of the grieving lover compensates for some of the antiquated views of the widow.

Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut Unrated Version) (2018), available Feb. 16 on HBO

Marvel’s big screen pansexual superhero may not be exploring his queer impulses on film (yet), but this sequel featured the first lesbian couple in a mainstream, wide release superhero film, according to GLAAD.



Every Day (2018), available Feb. 25 on Hulu

The teen romance genre gets a new high-concept spin when a spirit named “A” wakes up in a different person’s body every day. From there it’s just your classic disembodied teenage spirit-meets-girl story, and they’ve both got issues. Genders blur and a prominently-featured trans character expands the scope of this otherwise standard love story.

Tickled (2016), available Feb. 27 on Hulu

One of the most bonkers documentaries you’ll ever see, what begins as an exploration of the competitive tickling world unravels into something much more sinister. Check out our interview with the director here.

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix

Available February 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good As It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex — Netflix Film

Final Destination

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

The Edge of Seventeen

Velvet Buzzsaw — Netflix Film

Available February 3

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Available February 6

The Soloist

Available February 8

El árbol de la sangre — Netflix Film

High Flying Bird — Netflix Film

Available February 11

Little Women

Available February 15

The Breaker Upperers — Netflix Film

Yucatan — Netflix Film

Available February 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Available February 21

The Drug King — Netflix Film

Available February 22

Firebrand — Netflix Film

Paddleton — Netflix Film

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) — Netflix Film

The Photographer of Mauthausen — Netflix Film

Available February 25

Dolphin Tale 2

Available February 26

Our Idiot Brother

Available February 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Available February 28

The Rebound

All films coming to Hulu

Available February 1

A View to Kill

The Animal

Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatre

Bad Santa

Barefoot

The Big Lebowski

The Bounty

The Bourne Ultimatum

Born on the Fourth of July

Broadway Danny Rose

Caddyshack

Caddyshack II

Capote

Chaos

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Liberty

Dazed and Confused

Deep Blue Sea

Delta Farce

Dr. No

Equilibrium

Escape from Alcatraz

Field of Dreams

Flesh + Blood

Foolish

For Your Eyes Only

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Freedomland

From Russia With Love

Goldeneye

Hairspray (1988)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How to Deal

Kingpin

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lars and the Real Girl

Licence to Kill

The Madness of King George

Marathon Man

Metro

Mississippi Burning

Moonraker

Moonstruck

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat Annihilation

Mystic Pizza

Next Day Air

Old Fashioned

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

The Portrait of a Lady

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Quiet Ones

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

The Royal Tenenbaums

Space Jam

The Secret Garden

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Toybox

Thelma & Louise

Three Kings

Thunderball

Tomcats

Tomorrow Never Dies

Unforgettable

Universal Soldier

Untamed Heart

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Wedding Crashers

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000

While You Were Sleeping

Available February 2

Cabin Fever

Pick of the Litter

Available February 4

Dog Days

Experimenter

Available February 5﻿

Paid in Full

Available February 9

The Preppie Connection

Available February 10

The Song

Available February 11

All Square

Available February 15

Next

Available February 16

A Perfect Day

Available February 17

The Party

Available February 18

The Sisters Brothers

Available February 23

Death Wish

Available February 25

Every Day

The School

Available February 26

Three Identical Strangers

Available February 27

Tickled

Available February 28

Digging for Fire

The Guilty

All films coming to Amazon

Available February 1

23 1/2 Hours Leave

A Romance of Happy Valley

A Strange Adventure

Along Came Polly

Barefoot

Bounty

Brand of the Devil

Broadway Danny Rose

Chaos

Delta Farce

Flesh+Blood

Foolish

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Gambler’s Choice

Generation Wealth

Gorilla Ship

Guru, the Mad Monk

Hay Foot

Headline Crasher

High Lonesome

High School Girl

Hollywood Without Make-Up

Hunters of the Deep

Irish Luck

Jacaré

Joan the Woman

Lady from Chungking

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Little Miss Hoover

Loaded Pistols

Lost Canyon

Lucky Ghost

Lucky Terror

Lying Lips

Marathon Man

Marie Galante

Men of the Plains

My Lady of Whims

Neath Canadian Skies

Neath the Arizona Skies

Next Day Air

No Substitute for Victory

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Oriental Evil

Orphans of the Storm

Outlaw Express

Outlaws of the Desert

Paradise Express

Partners of the Plains

Pirates on Horseback

Private Snuffy Smith

Queen of the Jungle

Racing Blood

Raiders of the Border

Rawhide

Reckless Decision

Rogue of the Range

A Romance of the Redwood

Round-Up Time in Texas

Rubber Tires

Secret of the Wastelands

Secrets of Three Hungry Wives

Sepia Cinderella

Sisters of Death

Sparrows

Spirit of Youth

Star Kid

Stella Maris

Swamp Fire

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Texas Jack

Texas to Bataan

That Gang of Mine

The Blues Brothers

The Border Legion

The Ghost Walks

The Hoosier Schoolmaster

The James Dean Story

The Jesus Trip

The Kid

The Kid Ranger

The Last of the Clintons

The Last of the Mohicans

The Love of Sunya

The Married Virgin

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Money

The Phantom Broadcast

The Portrait of a Lady

The Proud and Damned

The Purple Rose of Cairo

The Quiet Ones

The Shadow Strikes

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Time Traveler’s Wife

The Violent Years

Thelma & Louise

Three Husbands

Three Men from Texas

Tombstone Canyon

Tomorrow at Seven

Tracy the Outlaw

Unforgettable

Universal Soldier

Untamed Heart

Vigilantes of Boomtown

Wacky Taxi

Wagon Trail

Wagon Wheels

Water Rustlers

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

West of the Law

Whistling Bullets

White Pongo

Wild Country

Wildfire

Winning of the West

Ye Shanghai

Yodelin’ Kid from Pine Ridge

Young Dynamite

Available February 7

Papillon

Available February 8

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot

The Promise

Available February 16

What They Had

Available February 17

The Party

Available February 21

Odd Squad: Odds and Ends

Available February 23

Death Wish

Available February 25

Every Day

Available February 28

The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet

All films coming to HBO

February 1

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Beyond the Reach

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

Buried

Collateral

Hide and Seek

Hulk

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete

Jessabelle

The Liability

Lullaby

Nanny McPhee Returns

Our Family Wedding

The Pelican Brief

The Prince & Me

Recreo

Religulous

Secret Window

Sunshine

Valentine’s Day

You Got Served

February 2nd

Uncle Drew

February 9

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

February 12

The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti

February 15

Locos De Amor 2 (aka Crazy in Love 2)

February 16

Deadpool 2 (Super Duper Cut Unrated Version)

February 23

Breaking In

It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It

O.G.