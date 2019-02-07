Matt Dallas: Execs Told Me to Stay in the Closet During ‘Kyle XY’ or My Career Would Tank – WATCH

Matt Dallas, best known for his work on the TV show Kyle XY, talked about his experience as a closeted gay man while working on the show in a new Q&A with his husband Blue Hamilton.

Said Dallas: “I was told to stay in the closet, not talk about my sexuality, to be on every red carpet with a girl on my arm because you could not be successful if you were openly gay in the entertainment industry, at least in front of the camera.”

Dallas said that it still affects him: “Because of the advice that was given to me to stay in the closet, I became very disconnected from who I was, and there’s a lot of residual stuff that to this day that I still deal with where I find myself [thinking] ‘oh, I sound too gay’ or ‘I’m acting too gay’ because it was so drilled into my brain.”

“Be visible,” interjected Hamilton. “Be very, very visible. And gay.”

Dallas came out in 2013 when he announced his engagement.

Dallas and Hamilton also talked about parenting their adopted son Crow, creating their vlog, settling conflict, their longest relationships and what they took from them, spanking each other, “the detestable crime of sodomy,” what drives them crazy about each other, mental health issues, running for political office, advice for single people about self help,