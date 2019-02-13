Out Singer Brian Justin Crum Raises Roof On ‘AGT’ Finals with Greatest Showman’s ‘Never Enough:’ WATCH

Simon Cowell said, “You’ve come back and proved a point to us that you are a champion. I believe this performance may change your life and thank you for coming back. That was a magic moment.”

Crum came to national attention in 2016 when he delivered a dazzling final America’s Got Talent performance of Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror.”

The personal moments he and his mother share in the video are particularly moving and complement the performance.

Just Jared said: “‘Never Enough’ from The Greatest Showman is one of the most difficult songs to sing, but leave it to Brian Justin Crum to knock it out of the park!”

Crum’s last video “Wild Side” was a departure for the artist who wanted to explore his own sexuality. He said at the time that he saw the video for Side as a way to be sex positive:

“It is important that we acknowledge how far we have come from the archaic time when LGBTQ people were sent to mental hospitals and psychiatric wards to find a cure for their ‘sickness,’ but we still have so far to go. We need to have a healthy attitude towards consensual sex amongst partners. I hope this song opens up that dialogue so members of the LGBTQ community no longer feel shame for their sexual expression.”