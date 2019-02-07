Pet Shop Boys Take on the One Percenters in ‘What Are We Going to Do About the Rich?’ — LISTEN

Pet Shop Boys Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant have released the third track off their politically-minded new EP Agenda, produced with Tim Powell, formerly of Xenomania.

The first two tracks, one about the poor quality of political leadership in the world (“Give Stupidity a Chance”), and another about the vapidity of our online lives (“On Social Media”), were released earlier this week. But the third is a track Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might enjoy blasting from her Capitol Hill office…

Track #4 hits tomorrow.

Lyrics:

“What Are We Going To Do About The Rich?”

What are we gonna do about the rich?

What are we gonna do about the rich?

What are we gonna do about the rich?

Come on, well come on!

They say democracy is simply very bad for business

While deploring student protests in the middle of Hong Kong

They insist that people have to work on zero contracts everywhere

So profit margins grow and shares are very strong

But one group that they never take to task

And one question that they never seem to ask

Is…

What are we gonna do about the rich?

What are we gonna do about the rich?

What are we gonna do about the rich?

Come on, well come on!

They’re buyin’ football clubs today with absolute impunity

And so much of the media to give themselves the power

To destroy the very notion and the feeling of community

While poisoning the public discourse hour by hour

But although it never seems to make it into Hansard

The question at some point must still be answered

Oh…

What are we gonna do about the rich?

What are we gonna do about the rich?

What are we gonna do about the rich?

Come on, well come on!

What are we gonna do about the rich?

What are we gonna do about the rich?

What are we gonna do about the rich?

Come on, well come on!

They’re avoiding paying taxes

While the welfare state collapses

Their extravagance and arrogance

Their lack of tact to balance this

Their lawyers and their attitude

The scale of their ingratitude

They only give to charity

For maximum publicity

What are we gonna do about the rich?

What are we gonna do about the rich?

What are we gonna do about the rich?

Come on, well come on!

What are we gonna do about the rich?

What are we gonna do about the rich?

What are we gonna do about the rich?

Come on, well come on!