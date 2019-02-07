Pet Shop Boys Take on the One Percenters in ‘What Are We Going to Do About the Rich?’ — LISTEN

Pet Shop Boys Chris Lowe and Neil Tennant have released the third track off their politically-minded new EP Agenda, produced with Tim Powell, formerly of Xenomania.
The first two tracks, one about the poor quality of political leadership in the world (“Give Stupidity a Chance”), and another about the vapidity of our online lives (“On Social Media”), were released earlier this week. But the third is a track Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might enjoy blasting from her Capitol Hill office…
Track #4 hits tomorrow.
Lyrics:
“What Are We Going To Do About The Rich?”
What are we gonna do about the rich?
What are we gonna do about the rich?
What are we gonna do about the rich?
Come on, well come on!
They say democracy is simply very bad for business
While deploring student protests in the middle of Hong Kong
They insist that people have to work on zero contracts everywhere
So profit margins grow and shares are very strong
But one group that they never take to task
And one question that they never seem to ask
Is…
What are we gonna do about the rich?
What are we gonna do about the rich?
What are we gonna do about the rich?
Come on, well come on!
They’re buyin’ football clubs today with absolute impunity
And so much of the media to give themselves the power
To destroy the very notion and the feeling of community
While poisoning the public discourse hour by hour
But although it never seems to make it into Hansard
The question at some point must still be answered
Oh…
What are we gonna do about the rich?
What are we gonna do about the rich?
What are we gonna do about the rich?
Come on, well come on!
What are we gonna do about the rich?
What are we gonna do about the rich?
What are we gonna do about the rich?
Come on, well come on!
They’re avoiding paying taxes
While the welfare state collapses
Their extravagance and arrogance
Their lack of tact to balance this
Their lawyers and their attitude
The scale of their ingratitude
They only give to charity
For maximum publicity
What are we gonna do about the rich?
What are we gonna do about the rich?
What are we gonna do about the rich?
Come on, well come on!
What are we gonna do about the rich?
What are we gonna do about the rich?
What are we gonna do about the rich?
Come on, well come on!