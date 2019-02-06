Pet Shop Boys Air Satirical Thoughts ‘On Social Media’ in Kinetic New Track: WATCH

Pet Shop Boys have released the second track off their new EP Agenda after debuting “Give Stupidity A Chance” on Tuesday.

The track turns the duo’s attention to selfies, likes, tweets, hashtags, false love and anonymous hate.

Said Neil Tennant of the upcoming EP, produced with Tim Powell, formerly of Xenomania: “It contains three satirical songs and one rather sad song. I think it’s because of the times we’re living through.”

The EP’s tracks are NOT part of the Pet Shop Boys’ upcoming album, which is being produced by Stuart Price for release this autumn.

On Social Media (lyrics)

When you care about the issues of the day

Check your facts on Wikipedia

You can and get into an argument right away

If you’re on social media

The world is changing everywhere

With a speed that couldn’t be speedier

But you feel so ahead of the curve

When you’re on social media

[Chorus]

When you’re on

Social media

When you’re on

Social media

When you’re on

Social media

When you’re on

Social media



You’re part of the conversation

You’re there at every debate

From football to religion to contemporary art

You’re ready to pontificate

While democracy is losing its way

And greed is getting greedier

Console yourself with a selfie or two

And post them on social media

[Chorus]

When you’re on

Social media

When you’re on

Social media

When you’re on

Social media

When you’re on

Social media

Likes are in the thousands

My tweets are being retweeted

My family pics or holiday snaps

With total love are greeted

It’s so nice when people like you

You’re feeling hashtag blessed

You pop out of the conversation

It’s like you passed the test

[Chorus]

When you’re on

Social media

When you’re on

Social media

When you’re on

Social media

When you’re on

Social media



And sometimes you can fuel the debate

By biting the hand that feeds ya

Expressing pure anonymous hate

When you’re on social media

[Chorus]

When you’re on

Social media

When you’re on

Social media

When you’re on

Social media

When you’re on

Social media





