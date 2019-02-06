Pet Shop Boys Air Satirical Thoughts ‘On Social Media’ in Kinetic New Track: WATCH

Pet Shop Boys have released the second track off their new EP Agenda after debuting “Give Stupidity A Chance” on Tuesday.
The track turns the duo’s attention to selfies, likes, tweets, hashtags, false love and anonymous hate.
Said Neil Tennant of the upcoming EP, produced with Tim Powell, formerly of Xenomania: “It contains three satirical songs and one rather sad song. I think it’s because of the times we’re living through.”
The EP’s tracks are NOT part of the Pet Shop Boys’ upcoming album, which is being produced by Stuart Price for release this autumn.
On Social Media (lyrics)
When you care about the issues of the day
Check your facts on Wikipedia
You can and get into an argument right away
If you’re on social media
The world is changing everywhere
With a speed that couldn’t be speedier
But you feel so ahead of the curve
When you’re on social media
[Chorus]
When you’re on
Social media
When you’re on
Social media
When you’re on
Social media
When you’re on
Social media
You’re part of the conversation
You’re there at every debate
From football to religion to contemporary art
You’re ready to pontificate
While democracy is losing its way
And greed is getting greedier
Console yourself with a selfie or two
And post them on social media
[Chorus]
When you’re on
Social media
When you’re on
Social media
When you’re on
Social media
When you’re on
Social media
Likes are in the thousands
My tweets are being retweeted
My family pics or holiday snaps
With total love are greeted
It’s so nice when people like you
You’re feeling hashtag blessed
You pop out of the conversation
It’s like you passed the test
[Chorus]
When you’re on
Social media
When you’re on
Social media
When you’re on
Social media
When you’re on
Social media
And sometimes you can fuel the debate
By biting the hand that feeds ya
Expressing pure anonymous hate
When you’re on social media
[Chorus]
When you’re on
Social media
When you’re on
Social media
When you’re on
Social media
When you’re on
Social media