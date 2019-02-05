Pet Shop Boys Debut New Politically-Minded Track ‘Give Stupidity a Chance’ – WATCH

The Pet Shop Boys debuted the first of four new songs from their upcoming EP, Agenda. The track, described by Neil Tennant as “a satirical song about the poor quality of political leadership in the modern world,” is called “Give Stupidity A Chance” and arrived with a lyric video.
Said Tennant of the upcoming EP: “It contains three satirical songs and one rather sad song. I think it’s because of the times we’re living through.”
The EP’s tracks are NOT part of the Pet Shop Boys’ upcoming album, which is being produced by Stuart Price for release this autumn.
The next tracks are being released tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday with the full EP.
Give Stupidity a Chance (lyrics)
Intelligent people have had their say
It’s time for the foolish to show the way
Let’s leave this world a merry dance
Let’s give stupidity a chance
We’ve heard quite enough of experts and their dealings
Why face the facts when you can just feel our feelings?
Let’s leave this world a merry dance
Let’s give stupidity a chance
Forget political correctness
I mean W-T-F
I don’t wanna think about the world
I wanna talk about myself
Instead of governing with thoughtful sensitivity
Let’s shock and awe the world with idiotic bigotry
Let’s leave this world a merry dance
And give stupidity a chance
You say corruption, I say justified reward
Keeps the cronies loyal, chairman of the board
Let’s leave this world a merry dance
And give stupidity a chance
Forget political correctness
Let’s talk man to man
Chicks are always up for it
You gotta grab whatever you can
We need a leader who knows that money means class
With an eye for a peach perfect piece of ass
Not a total dumb cluck, just one of the guys
Let’s give stupidity a price
Let’s leave this world a merry dance
And give stupidity a chance