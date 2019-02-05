Pet Shop Boys Debut New Politically-Minded Track ‘Give Stupidity a Chance’ – WATCH

The Pet Shop Boys debuted the first of four new songs from their upcoming EP, Agenda. The track, described by Neil Tennant as “a satirical song about the poor quality of political leadership in the modern world,” is called “Give Stupidity A Chance” and arrived with a lyric video.

Said Tennant of the upcoming EP: “It contains three satirical songs and one rather sad song. I think it’s because of the times we’re living through.”

The EP’s tracks are NOT part of the Pet Shop Boys’ upcoming album, which is being produced by Stuart Price for release this autumn.

The next tracks are being released tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday with the full EP.

Give Stupidity a Chance (lyrics)

Intelligent people have had their say

It’s time for the foolish to show the way

Let’s leave this world a merry dance

Let’s give stupidity a chance

We’ve heard quite enough of experts and their dealings

Why face the facts when you can just feel our feelings?

Let’s leave this world a merry dance

Let’s give stupidity a chance

Forget political correctness

I mean W-T-F

I don’t wanna think about the world

I wanna talk about myself

Instead of governing with thoughtful sensitivity

Let’s shock and awe the world with idiotic bigotry

Let’s leave this world a merry dance

And give stupidity a chance

You say corruption, I say justified reward

Keeps the cronies loyal, chairman of the board

Let’s leave this world a merry dance

And give stupidity a chance

Forget political correctness

Let’s talk man to man

Chicks are always up for it

You gotta grab whatever you can

We need a leader who knows that money means class

With an eye for a peach perfect piece of ass

Not a total dumb cluck, just one of the guys

Let’s give stupidity a price

Let’s leave this world a merry dance

And give stupidity a chance