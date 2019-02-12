Sam Smith Talks About His Battle With Fat Shaming and Body Dysmorphia

In an Instagram post out singer Sam Smith spoke candidly about his life long battle with his weight and body dysmorphia.

“I’ll always be at war with this bloody mirror but this shoot and this day was a step in the right fucking direction” Smith said that the shoot, with photographer Ryan Pfluger, represented a major shift in the way he sees himself.

Smith says in the post: In the past if I have ever done a photo shoot with so much as a t-shirt on, I have starved myself for weeks in advance and then picked and prodded at every picture and then normally taken the picture down. Yesterday I decided to fight the fuck back. Reclaim my body and stop trying to change this chest and these hips and these curves that my mum and dad made and love so unconditionally. Some may take this as narcissistic and showing off but if you knew how much courage it took to do this and the body trauma I have experienced as a kid you wouldn’t think those things. Thank you for helping me celebrate my body as it is.

Pfluger spoke about his experience on his own Instagram page saying that Smith reminded him of his master’s thesis about how “photography is therapy.”

“Being a photographer can often be a very thankless job (let’s not even get started on overdue payments, lack of crediting, unrealistic expectations etc.) – Yet true collaboration brings all the gratitude and good vibes for complete fulfillment said Pfluger.