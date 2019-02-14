Teacher Under Investigation for Unauthorized Reading of Marlon Bundo Gay Bunny Book to 1st Grade Class: WATCH

A Florida teacher is under internal investigation after reading A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo to his first grade class. Marlon Bundo is the gay bunny book created by HBO’s John Oliver parodying a book written by Mike Pence’s daughter about the family bunny. Oliver’s book, about acceptance, was meant to mock the vice president’s homophobic views.

Several Pinecrest Elementary School parents and grandparents spoke with Seminole County station WFTV.

Said one grandparent: “I don’t think it’s fair they are not telling the other parents about what they read. Noah comes home one day and asks us if it’s OK for two male bunnies to get married. I said, ‘By our beliefs, no. But we do not judge nobody.'”

Another parent said she would rather the teacher had read an approved book. Another, with a gay son, said “it’s not something that should be in an elementary school.”