Amid ‘Eternals’ Rumors, Marvel Production Chief Says ‘the World is Ready’ for a Gay Superhero

The Eternals

Attending the premiere of Captain Marvel in Los Angeles, Marvel’s production chief Victoria Alonso told Variety that “the world is ready” for a gay superhero.

Alonso would not confirm rumors that the studio is seeking a gay lead for its 2020 tentpole The Eternals, but said,“We are going to cast the best ‘Eternals’ cast that we can and when we’re ready to announce it we promise you we will.”

She added: “Why would we only want to be recognized by only one type of person? Our audience is global, is diverse, is inclusive. If we don’t do it that way for them, we will fail.”