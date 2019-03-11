Australia Backs Down on Barring Milo Yiannopoulos from Entering Country

Last week, Australia said it would bar white supremacist homocon troll Milo Yiannopoulos from entering Australia, but the government has apparently done an about-face.

News.com reports: “Milo Yiannopoulos is set to visit Australia again, with the Immigration Minister set to override Department of Home Affairs advice that the controversial right-wing speaker should be banned on character grounds…..The change in heart follows pressure on Immigration Minister David Coleman by conservative MPs, including One Nation leader Pauline Hanson and former human rights commissioner Tim Wilson, arguing that banning the all-right speaker would be a blow to freedom of speech.”

Yiannopoulos, whose speaking tour is scheduled for May, was warned earlier this month by Australian immigration officials that they could block someone who might “incite discord in the Australian community or in a segment of that community.”

Last December, Yiannopoulos was kicked off the fundraising site Patreon after one day using the service, because the platform doesn’t allow “association with or [support of] hate groups.”

At the time, it was reported that he was $4 million in debt.