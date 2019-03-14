Broadway Dancer Who Murdered Boyfriend in Meth-Fueled Psychosis Gets 20 Years in Prison

Marcus Bellamy / Facebook

Marcus Bellamy, a Broadway dancer who once appeared in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, got 20 years in prison for strangling his boyfriend Bernardo Almonte in August 2016 in what he said was a meth-fueled psychosis.

Following the murder, Bellamy posted Facebook messages which are still live today: “I did it for love. I did it because I love you. He told me love and hate are the same emotion.”

Bellamy had posted a number of disturbing comments on Thursday and Friday in the hours leading up to the murder, one saying that God had told him Donald Trump would “pass away” before being elected president, and another talking about “whispers through the walls.”

In another, he wrote, “I am god. I give life and can take it away. So let it be. # therapture.”

Almonte’s mother was in court when Bellamy was sentenced, and asked him why he killed her son, the NY Daily News reports: “No human being deserves to die the way you killed my son. It was inhuman. For no reason. He was taken away, and I still don’t know why. This is a question only you can answer for me: Why did you kill my son?”

Bellamy told the court: “I want to apologize to the family. Bernardo was very special, and he didn’t deserve what happened to him. You asked me why. Your son and I used to smoke a lot of crystal meth together. On this day, I thought your son was the devil. I didn’t want to do what I did. I want to make that clear. I loved Bernardo. He took me out of my depression. I didn’t mean to destroy somebody.”