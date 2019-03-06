Florida Spa Denies Gay Men a Couples’ Massage Because Couples are ‘Male and Female’ — WATCH

Facebook

Two men in Naples, Florida were denied a couples’ massage at a day spa because they are gay in a video that has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook.

The video shows manager Jerry Liu at Joy Foot Spa refusing to allow Michael Garcia and his boyfriend Armando to have a couples’ massage even though they had already paid for it online.

Said Garcia to NBC2: “It hurt. It sucks because we’re just like everybody else…I was like, ‘Why?’ He was like, ‘Cause it’s female and male,’ and he just kept pointing to a poster on the wall for couples massages.”

Liu realized he had made a big mistake after the spa’s Facebook page was bombarded with complaints and posted an apology, blaming it on the culture of his home country.

Wrote Liu: “I am sorry! I think I am miss understanding about the couple meaning. Couple means a pair or two person considered as joined together as married or engaged pair lovers. However in my county (sic), a couple means a man and a woman as couple. I never see a couple have same sex. So I am sorry, I didn’t mean discriminate any gay or lesbian . I respect any one find the true love and also I hope they will love each other forever whatever they are both men or woman. I NEVER EVER discriminate ANY gay or lesbian! So please do not miss understanding me！I am sorry for what happens, but please don’t ruin my job. I am only a guy move to American for a few years, I think American people will forgive the small mistake by the culture. Thank you!”

Liu added: “Michael! I would say sorry to you and your boy friend. I miss understand the couple means. Could I do something to make up? I will give you and your boy friend one hour massage for free to say SORRY! Hope you and your boy friend happily ever are. Sorry again!”

Garcia was not buying the apology but said he forgives Liu: “It doesn’t matter where he’s from. He’s here in America. He should know that that’s a thing. It’s normal. Treat everybody equally—black, white, gay, straight—it doesn’t matter. We’re human. We all came from the same thing.”