High School Students Circulated ‘Gay List’ Online, Naming 100 Classmates as ‘The Biggest F*gs’ — WATCH

Three Vancouver high school seniors have been suspended after creating a so-called “gay list” (the actual name of the list used a homophobic slur) of 100 classmates at Eric Hamber Secondary School and circulated the private Google doc online, sharing it to Snapchat as well.

News 1130 reports: ‘NEWS 1130 spoke with the sister of an Eric Hamber student who posted about the list on Facebook. While she didn’t want her name on the record she confirmed the list was published in a Google Doc, with 100 names of Grade 12 students. She remembers the title including something along the lines of “The biggest F**s at Eric Hamber.” She added that she doesn’t believe the list authors were trying to out anyone, rather that they were using homophobic slurs to stigmatize both gay and straight students, something she says made her angry as soon as she learned about it.’

CTV adds: ‘”A list of members of the school community, containing inappropriate content, was circulated,” the board told CTV News in an email. “As the matter is further assessed, appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken in addition to ensuring students and staff receive the supports they need.” Public schools across the city are committed to a “safe, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment,” the VSB added.

The day after the list was shared, some students put up rainbow flags in school hallways, according to one student.