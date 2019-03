Kelly Clarkson has been delivering some amazing covers lately on her ‘A Minute and a Glass of Wine’ tour. Last month we posted a gorgeous rendition Clarkson did of “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

Performing in Dallas, Texas last night, she tackled “Dancing On My Own”, a song recorded by Robyn and, most recently, Calum Scott. The track starts at around 18 minutes into her Facebook Live broadcast.

“It’s like the saddest song,” she said after finishing. “Has anyone else here been that loser?”