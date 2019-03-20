Lizzo and Missy Elliott, Quentin Tarantino, Conchita Wurst, Keanu Reeves, Wendy Williams, Billboard Pride, Andy Cohen: HOT LINKS

BUT IT’S TRUE. Kellyanne Conway defends Trump after he attacks her husband: “He left it alone for months out of respect for me. But you think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?”

7 RINGS. Guess who’s getting 90 percent of the royalties from Ariana Grande’s hit single?

MUELLER PROBE. More shoes to drop? “When I was raised as a prosecutor, we were raised with the mantra, ‘The government is always ready,’” he said. “So even if a judge said to you, ‘You’re starting trial Monday,’ and you knew in your head there’s no way I can do it, you’d always say, ‘The government is always ready.’ So it is very rare to say we can’t get it done in time.”

ACLU. Settlement reached with Facebook over discriminatory ads: “As part of five settlements totaling nearly $5 million, Facebook has agreed to make major changes to its ad platform that will help curb discrimination against certain people when it comes to employment, housing and credit ads.

CORY BOOKER. On his relationship with Rosario Dawson: “As our relationship grows its difficult, but she is such a deeply soulful person…”

WENDY WILLIAMS. I live in a sober house “with a bunch of smelly boys.”

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE DAY. Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter say Bill and Ted are officially coming back.

PATRICK CROWLEY. Billboard Pride editor fired after sexually harassing an artist over Instagram DMs: “The detail of the conversation between Crowley and Thakkar, offers a rare and detailed insight into the techniques often deployed by those using power to gain sexual favours. Crowley used humour. He self-deprecated, in an attempt to provoke pity. He spoke in metaphor, he generalised and used emoji. All serve to disguise his intentions: softened, and couched in playfulness before the direct, unquestionable command: send naked pictures.”

CHASTEN. Pete Buttigieg’s husband responded to today’s successful MSNBC appearance.

Welcome to the club https://t.co/cYJ7yv9jyr — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) March 20, 2019

Imagine our first date, Michael. https://t.co/Ps7S4flF1e — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) March 20, 2019

GLAAD DAD. Andy Cohen to be honored for LGBTQ advocacy: ‘In recognition of the significant contributions he has made in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance, Andy Cohen will receive GLAAD Media’s Vito Russo honor at the 30th annual awards presentation later this month. The award namesake remembers Russo, an activist who co-founded GLAAD in 1985.’

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Lizzo and Missy Elliott “Tempo”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from Quentin Tarantino.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Conchita Wurst “Hit Me”.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Tokeyo Peterson.