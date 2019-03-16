Milo Yiannopoulos Barred from Australia (Once Again) Over Remarks on Christchurch Terror Attacks

Milo Yiannopoulos has been barred from Australia following remarks he made on social media about the Christchurch, New Zealand terror attacks.

Wrote the Australian immigration minister David Coleman: “Mr Yiannopoulos’ comments on social media regarding the Christchurch terror attack are appalling and foment hatred and division. The terrorist attack in Christchurch was carried out on Muslims peacefully practicing their religion. It was an act of pure evil. Australia stands with New Zealand and with Muslim communities the world over in condemning this inhuman act.”

ABC News reports: ‘Yiannopoulos had described Islam as a “barbaric, alien” religious culture on social media after the terror incident, prompting the Government’s change of heart. “I’m banned from Australia, again, after a statement in which I said I abhor political violence,” Yiannopoulos said on social media after the announcement.’

Yiannopoulos had been barred from the country two weeks ago, but Coleman relented after pressure from conservative MPs to allow him in. The MPs had argued barring him would be a blow to freedom of speech.

Last December, Yiannopoulos was kicked off the fundraising site Patreon after one day using the service, because the platform doesn’t allow “association with or [support of] hate groups.”

At the time, it was reported that he was $4 million in debt.