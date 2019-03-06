Mister Rogers Was Bisexual and It’s Going Viral

Fred Rogers, the face of beloved PBS children’s show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, revealed he is bisexual in a recent biography, and the revelation is going viral on Twitter after lesbian ‘book nerd’ YouTuber Cece Ewing told a funny story about her grandmother letting her in on the news.
Tweeted Ewing: “Anyway, wildest thing that’s happened to me lately is when I went to talk to my grandmother and she was like “did you know Mr. Rogers was bisexual?” and my gay ass, gay of the family, Miss Family Homosexual had to be like ‘he was WHAT?’ After she watched the new documentary, she read the Mr. Roger’s biography. Apparently he never used the word, but in an interview where he was asked if he was gay he said something like ‘I’m not gay, but I suppose if you look at attraction as a kind of line…I would probably be somewhere in the middle’ and like. WHAT.”
The revelation was made in the biography The Good Neighbor, by Maxwell King, published last September.
Many are thrilled.
And now, one of our favorite clips of all time, when Rogers went to Congress and saved $20 million in PBS funding with a six-minute speech.