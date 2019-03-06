Mister Rogers Was Bisexual and It’s Going Viral

Fred Rogers, the face of beloved PBS children’s show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, revealed he is bisexual in a recent biography, and the revelation is going viral on Twitter after lesbian ‘book nerd’ YouTuber Cece Ewing told a funny story about her grandmother letting her in on the news.

Tweeted Ewing: “Anyway, wildest thing that’s happened to me lately is when I went to talk to my grandmother and she was like “did you know Mr. Rogers was bisexual?” and my gay ass, gay of the family, Miss Family Homosexual had to be like ‘he was WHAT?’ After she watched the new documentary, she read the Mr. Roger’s biography. Apparently he never used the word, but in an interview where he was asked if he was gay he said something like ‘I’m not gay, but I suppose if you look at attraction as a kind of line…I would probably be somewhere in the middle’ and like. WHAT.”

The revelation was made in the biography The Good Neighbor, by Maxwell King, published last September.

For everyone looking for a citation, it's in "The Good Neighbor" by King. Screenshot from Google books. pic.twitter.com/XMQxYwPUCX — Meandering Hermit (@GabrielLunesce) March 5, 2019

Many are thrilled.

mr rogers, bisexual icon. bless us all. https://t.co/g6zUkxAJcx — kiersi BUTTkart (@kiersi) March 6, 2019

MR. ROGERS IS OURS NOW https://t.co/bMzJqKH4WY — B. Bolander (@BBolander) March 5, 2019

Today twitter found the passage in Mr. Rogers biography where he says he’s equally attracted to men and women, so of course the hets are out in full force trying to frame it as not meaning he’s bisexual



Fuck off straights he belongs to us now. — Caitlin, not Caitlyn (@alltsun_nodere) March 6, 2019

MR ROGERS IS A BICON SPREAD THE WORD https://t.co/wZ0qNZI2Jq — Sarah Gailey (@gaileyfrey) March 6, 2019

This just made my goddamn week. Mr. Rogers is the BIGGEST GET FOR MY PEOPLE



I… I don't know if anyone else has ever thought of this??? But I feel…. like…… representation might /matter/ y'all https://t.co/lVjotMFQZj — Kevin Vibert (@VibertKevin) March 5, 2019

