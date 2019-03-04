Nadler’s List, Keith Flint, Gary Cohn, ‘Like a Prayer’, Simon Pegg, Miley Cyrus, Snow Diving: HOT LINKS

JUST LIKE A DREAM. “Like a Prayer” turned 30 years old yesterday. ‘”Like a Prayer” was Madonna’s most ambitious single upon its release. The song would define Madonna’s legacy in a way few of her other songs have, crystallizing her pop brilliance and her provocateur reputation — particularly after its music video was condemned by the Vatican for its use of Christian imagery and cited by Pepsi as the impetus for the brand to drop Madonnaas its spokesperson.’

RIP. The Prodigy’s Keith Flint dead at 49: ‘Instantly recognisable for his fluorescent spiked hair and incendiary performances, the musician sang lead vocals on both the band’s number one singles, Breathe and Firestarter. He was found dead at his home in Dunmow, Essex, on Monday morning.’

It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t March 4, 2019

NADLER’S LIST. Democrats seek documents “from 81 people and organizations as part of an investigation into alleged obstruction of justice and other abuses by President Donald Trump and others.”

ABUSE OF POWER. Trump ordered former economic adviser Gary Cohn to tell Justice Department to block AT&T-Time Warner merger: ‘in the late summer of 2017, a few months before the Justice Department filed suit, Trump ordered Gary Cohn, then the director of the National Economic Council, to pressure the Justice Department to intervene. According to a well-informed source, Trump called Cohn into the Oval Office along with John Kelly, who had just become the chief of staff, and said in exasperation to Kelly, “I’ve been telling Cohn to get this lawsuit filed and nothing’s happened! I’ve mentioned it fifty times. And nothing’s happened. I want to make sure it’s filed. I want that deal blocked!”’

STARVED. Simon Pegg undergoes startling body transformation.

I’M A FAN. Awkward Rami Malek video becomes the internet’s latest meme.

CPAC. Donald Trump Jr. mocks transgender people.

At CPAC, Don Jr makes a "me too" joke while discussing guns and transgender people pic.twitter.com/ubdGv4ynPv — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) March 1, 2019

NORTH CAROLINA. Date set for special House election: ‘North Carolinians will return to the polls September 10. The primary will be held on May 14. This comes on the heels of last month’s hearings in front of the NC State Board of Elections Committee, which resulted in Mark Harris calling for a new vote. Republican Mark Harris narrowly defeated Dan McReady last November. Harris then announced he would not run in the new election.

ALLEY. 23 dead from tornadoes in Alabama.

MILEY CYRUS. Young ally: “I was one of the only kids on Disney that would come out and say that I supported all my gay friends,” said Cyrus, who starred for four seasons on Hannah Montana, as a pop singer with a double life. “And I would write these songs. No one could say that. I was young and no one really said that. That was just always really important to me, to find what mattered to me.”

BATTLE OF WINTERFELL. EW releases details, Game of Thrones covers.

OINK. Esther the Wonder Pig and her gay dads are getting a TV series.

OSCAR DRAMA. Netflix hits back after Steven Spielberg argues to Academy that streaming services’ films should qualify for Emmys, not Oscars: “The director’s anti-Netflix comments come after Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma won three Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Achievement in Cinematography.”

We love cinema. Here are some things we also love:



-Access for people who can't always afford, or live in towns without, theaters

-Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time

-Giving filmmakers more ways to share art



These things are not mutually exclusive. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) March 4, 2019

METHODIST PROTEST. Tampa Bay Methodist clergy set to defy church on LGBTQ bans: “This Sunday, we’re having a special service where we are inviting all of our community partners to come to grieve and celebrate together who we are.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Greyson Chance “Shut Up”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Billie Eilish “Wish You Were Gay”. ‘Billie says, “‘wish you were gay’ is about wanting to be with someone so bad it hurts, and not wanting to accept that this person doesn’t want you in return. At least if they were gay, I’d have a valid reason for their rejection and lack of interest in being with me.’

OUTDOOR ACTIVITY OF THE DAY. Snow diving.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Yuto.