Netflix’s Queer Eye released the trailer for its third season, which takes place around Kansas City, and the Fab Five — Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion) — make over a lesbian for the first time.

There are also teases of several other dramatic transformations which will be revealed when the new season premieres on March 15.