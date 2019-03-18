JK Rowling Slammed for Revealing ‘Intense Sexual’ Relationship Between Dumbledore and Grindelwald That Never Appears in Films or Books

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is being slammed for speaking about a “sexual dimension” in the relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald in a bonus clip on the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald BluRay.

Fans are accusing Rowling of bowing to box office dollars rather than risk a big payday by showing a real, intimate queer relationship on screen.

Said Rowling on the DVD: “Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship. But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows, really, what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know. So I’m less interested in the sexual side—though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship—than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships.”

Fans are pissed, especially after the Dumbledore “not explicitly gay” controversy of last year.

jk rowling can log on here and tweet “dumbledore was a dom top” all she likes but the fact remains she actively leaves out any LGBT rep in her books and films so her profit isn’t affected March 17, 2019

Like, way to miss the point and undermine everything you COULD have done to rectify the mistake of leaving Dumbledore’s orientation out of canon. This further reduces queer relationships and queer characters just to sex in media commentary. Which is the last thing we needed. — Exorcising Emily (@exorcisingemily) March 17, 2019

You sit down on a couch in JK Rowling’s house and she’s like, “Careful, Dumbledore got railed there.” — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 17, 2019

People are rightly taking the piss out of JK Rowling for her ridiculous post publishing announcements about Dumbledore's sexuality & imaginary sex life. Unless there's an editor's note or some gay sex scene she was forced to cut out then she's simply vying for attention. — David Hooks (@PoliticsScot) March 17, 2019

J.K. Rowling Confirms Some Characters in Her Books and Movies Are Gay Everywhere Except in the Books or the Movies https://t.co/Y5gcbMWNB9 — Eric D. Snider (@EricDSnider) March 16, 2019

dumbledore being gay is the most far fetched shit that jk rowling has come up with. i don't remember reading that he sat improperly in chairs, changed his hair style as a coping mechanism, was obsessed with lana del ray, and was happy and depressed at the same time. — 𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔱 𝔟𝔦𝔱𝔠𝔥 (@yourlocalgaymom) March 17, 2019

gay people:



jk rowling needing press: Dumbledore was getting fucked raw in the chamber of secrets and giving dobby the film to make an onlyfans to finance poppers — venmo: ehjovan ➐ (@jovanforever) March 17, 2019