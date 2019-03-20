New Trailer and Stills from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Explode with ’80s Nostalgia and Adolescence: WATCH

Netflix has unleashed the trailer for Stranger Things Season 3 and it’s full of juicy plot points about the upcoming season which launches on July 4. Check it out along with a gallery of images below.

Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair are facing a new monster in adolescence, and Will, Eleven and “Max” Mayfield are back. Cary Elwes and Jake Busey join the cast as the mayor and a reporter. Maya Hawke (the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) joins the cast as Steve’s co-worker at the mall’s Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop. Meanwhile, Billy the Bully is getting some attention as lifeguard at the Hawkins, Indiana pool.