Terry Crews Apologizes for Same-Sex Parenting Remarks After Talk with Bisexual Co-Star

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews apologized on Tuesday for remarks he made calling children of same-sex parents “severely malnourished” because they aren’t raised by a mother and father. Crews said he was enlightened after having a talk with his bisexual co-star Stephanie Beatriz.

Tweeted Crews: “Had a great talk with @iamstephbeatz this morning on set that shed a lot of light on why the LBGTQ community were hurt by my comments. I want to apologize for anyone who was triggered or felt targeted. I was speaking out of my very personal experiences as a Black Father.”

“And while these experiences for me are very true and real, these can differ greatly from the experiences of others,” he added. “Being able to sit with @iamstephbeatz gave me a perspective I had not seen before.”

Crews went on: “I believe men need to be more vulnerable in order to fix the many problems that we created and this starts with me. We don’t always have to agree, but we must always listen. I love every person on earth, and want to see every man, woman and child flourish.”

